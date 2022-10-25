Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 30 at Berenberg Bank

Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from CHF 70 to CHF 30 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZRSEF. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 61 to CHF 48 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 76 to CHF 47 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Zur Rose Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Zur Rose Group Price Performance

Shares of ZRSEF remained flat at $44.73 on Monday. Zur Rose Group has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $422.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average is $77.45.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

