Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.78. 2,709,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,640. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 163,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

