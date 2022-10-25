Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Tops $393.35 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $393.35 million and $30.82 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002892 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,513.40 or 0.28583514 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011164 BTC.
Zilliqa Coin Profile
Zilliqa’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,744,707,680 coins and its circulating supply is 13,453,240,527 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com.
Zilliqa Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
