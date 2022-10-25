YES WORLD Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. YES WORLD has a total market cap of $11.05 million and $197,931.00 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YES WORLD token can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YES WORLD has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,493.49 or 0.28473666 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011121 BTC.

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 845,168,730 tokens. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

