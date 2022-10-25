WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.59 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,036,000 after buying an additional 133,079 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 19,407 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in WSFS Financial by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 28,035 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

