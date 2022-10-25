WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.59 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.
WSFS Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at WSFS Financial
In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $185,728.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
About WSFS Financial
WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.