World Acceptance (WRLD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect World Acceptance to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $157.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.60 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect World Acceptance to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of WRLD opened at $101.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.35. The stock has a market cap of $638.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.46. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $89.25 and a 12 month high of $265.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance

WRLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 127.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in World Acceptance by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

(Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.