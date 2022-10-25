Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes Position in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 544,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,465,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,490,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,490,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCM Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of HCM Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. HCM Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

About HCM Acquisition

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

