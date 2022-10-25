Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 36,893 Shares of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,893 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.99% of Talon 1 Acquisition worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TOAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $804,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,025,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TOAC opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $10.22.

Talon 1 Acquisition Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

