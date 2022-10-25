Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 2,048 Shares of NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 673,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 2.79% of NorthView Acquisition worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $11,618,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $8,353,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $5,619,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,864,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,370,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

NorthView Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ NVAC opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. NorthView Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

NorthView Acquisition Company Profile

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

