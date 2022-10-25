Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 1,024 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,385 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 39.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $11,780,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Price Performance

Citrix Systems stock opened at $103.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The cloud computing company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $859.52 million during the quarter. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 68.95% and a net margin of 9.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

About Citrix Systems

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

