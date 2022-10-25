Wolverine Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.75% of Financial Strategies Acquisition worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,410,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,478,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,865,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Strategies Acquisition Stock Performance

Financial Strategies Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98.

About Financial Strategies Acquisition

Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company focuses on identifying businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector.

