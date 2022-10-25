Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 2.46% of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 471,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 38,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 616,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 352,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ MEOA opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Profile

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.