Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 20,935 Shares of Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 3.22% of Alpine Acquisition worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Alpine Acquisition during the first quarter worth $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Acquisition during the first quarter worth $140,000. Context Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Acquisition by 100.9% during the first quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 184,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 92,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Alpine Acquisition by 4.2% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 290,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpine Acquisition alerts:

Alpine Acquisition Stock Performance

REVE opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Alpine Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

Alpine Acquisition Profile

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.