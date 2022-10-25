Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 100,649 Shares of Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAGA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 562,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,649 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sagaliam Acquisition were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAGA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sagaliam Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,688,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,846,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sagaliam Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,791,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAGA stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.45.

Sagaliam Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the telecommunications, media, and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

