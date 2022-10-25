Winpak (TSE:WPK) Price Target Lowered to C$52.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WPK. Pi Financial increased their target price on Winpak from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Winpak from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Winpak from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE WPK opened at C$44.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market cap of C$2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.50. Winpak has a 52 week low of C$34.74 and a 52 week high of C$48.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

