Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Plans GBX 24.40 Dividend

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.40 ($0.29) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Whitbread Stock Performance

Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,622 ($31.68) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.30 billion and a PE ratio of 12,376.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,529.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,620.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10).

Get Whitbread alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on WTB. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 3,500 ($42.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,150 ($50.14) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($38.30) to GBX 3,100 ($37.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,701.25 ($44.72).

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.