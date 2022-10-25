Western Union (NYSE:WU) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Western Union from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of WU opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. Western Union has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Western Union

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 239.89%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Union will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Western Union by 15.8% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 143,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,566 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Western Union by 8.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Western Union in the first quarter worth about $307,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Western Union by 21.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 78,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 34.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72,761 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.