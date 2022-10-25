Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML) Director Buys C$20,665.80 in Stock

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Rating) Director David Lies bought 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,290,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,782,727.24.

David Lies also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

On Monday, October 17th, David Lies purchased 50,000 shares of Wealth Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$10,378.05.

On Friday, October 14th, David Lies purchased 50,000 shares of Wealth Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$10,055.55.

Wealth Minerals Stock Performance

WML stock opened at C$0.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market cap of C$86.41 million and a P/E ratio of -5.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.27. Wealth Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.17 and a 52 week high of C$0.65.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.