Venus USDC (vUSDC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.28 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $103.45 million and $11.28 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Venus USDC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,493.49 or 0.28473666 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011121 BTC.

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02168108 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $11,214,384.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus USDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus USDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.