Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Vast Resources (LON:VAST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Vast Resources Price Performance
Shares of VAST opened at GBX 0.32 ($0.00) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.72. Vast Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.30 ($0.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.98, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25.
About Vast Resources
Recommended Stories
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
Receive News & Ratings for Vast Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.