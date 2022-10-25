Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,840 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,823 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

