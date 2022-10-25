Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after purchasing an additional 138,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.43.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Up 2.4 %

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $611.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $628.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $639.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.