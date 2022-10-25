Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after purchasing an additional 275,176 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,279,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,855,383,000 after purchasing an additional 138,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.43.
BlackRock Trading Up 2.4 %
NYSE:BLK opened at $611.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $628.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $639.21. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.62 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
