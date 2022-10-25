Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 940 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

