Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.00 million-$158.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.82 million.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.54. Upwork has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.43.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPWK. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.23.

In other news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $75,606.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 7,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,046 shares in the company, valued at $15,611,532.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $75,606.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,767 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.