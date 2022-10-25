Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

UPLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Upland Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Upland Software from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $218.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.80. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.09.

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.41 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $25,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Upland Software news, insider Ian Burk sold 16,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $187,745.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,028.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $25,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $662,300. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

