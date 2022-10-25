United States Steel (X) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Analysts expect United States Steel to post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.01). United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United States Steel to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United States Steel Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on X. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United States Steel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in United States Steel by 29.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 644,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 147,015 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $359,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the second quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in United States Steel by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

