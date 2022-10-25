Two Harbors Investment Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 2nd (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 2nd. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.05%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Two Harbors Investment

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $4.25 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.