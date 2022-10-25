TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $575.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.
TrueBlue Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of TBI stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.63. 137,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,670. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $719.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 162,275 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 806.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 72,246 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 113,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 58,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TrueBlue Company Profile
TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TrueBlue (TBI)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.