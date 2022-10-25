TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $575.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TrueBlue Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TBI stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.63. 137,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,670. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $719.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after acquiring an additional 162,275 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 806.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 72,246 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 113,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 58,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TrueBlue Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

