Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.
Triumph Bancorp Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,214,000 after acquiring an additional 375,180 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 617.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 349,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,875,000 after acquiring an additional 300,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $6,356,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 418,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $4,512,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
