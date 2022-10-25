Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TBK has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

TBK stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.07.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 70,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

