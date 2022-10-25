Tribune Resources Limited (ASX:TBR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.20

Tribune Resources Limited (ASX:TBR – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th.
Tribune Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 20.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Tribune Resources
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
Receive News & Ratings for Tribune Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribune Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.