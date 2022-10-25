Tribune Resources Limited (ASX:TBR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.20

Tribune Resources Limited (ASX:TBR – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 20.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Tribune Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and production of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 36.75% interest in the East Kundana joint venture and 24.5% interest in the West Kundana joint venture located in Western Australia; and 100% interest in the Seven Mile Hill project situated in Western Australia and the Japa concession located in Ghana, West Africa.

