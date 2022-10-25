Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Lowered to $235.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $234.26.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $207.83 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.