Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.26.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $207.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.93. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 104.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.2% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 23,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

