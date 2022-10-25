Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.58 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.70 EPS.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. MKM Partners began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $234.26.
Tractor Supply Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $207.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.93. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54.
Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.96%.
Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 104.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.2% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 23,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
