Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.69

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.72.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, milk tea, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.
