The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.89.

Several research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. CIBC lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lowered The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $117,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $1,420,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $41,939,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 41.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

DSGX stock opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.04. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.72 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

