Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Shares Down 1.5%

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.18 and last traded at $26.20. Approximately 24,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 93,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Soybean Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Teucrium Soybean Fund by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 48,945 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Teucrium Soybean Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC lifted its position in Teucrium Soybean Fund by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

