Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Trading 8.8% Higher

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) traded up 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. 211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Societe Generale raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.85.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

