Telia Company AB (publ) Declares Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1355 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Telia Company AB has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 32 to SEK 31 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 37 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

