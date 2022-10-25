Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.66.
Teladoc Health Price Performance
TDOC stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.93. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $156.82.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $140,438.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,318 shares of company stock worth $238,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teladoc Health
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $28,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.
