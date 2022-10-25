T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS stock opened at $139.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.76. The stock has a market cap of $174.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.69, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

