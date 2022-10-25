Stratis 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.12 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00002691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $73.95 million and $6.12 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,340.49 or 0.06942446 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001875 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031764 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00081419 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00060177 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00015299 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001645 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00025062 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000305 BTC.
About Stratis
STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 142,333,911 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars.
