StockNews.com Upgrades Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) to “Buy”

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Huntsman Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HUN stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

Insider Transactions at Huntsman

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntsman news, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,214,258.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Stryker purchased 10,000 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 341,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,258.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

