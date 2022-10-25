StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Otonomy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Otonomy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Otonomy Stock Performance

Otonomy stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.51. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otonomy

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 466,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

