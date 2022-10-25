StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. The firm had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.
