StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.54. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 55.04% and a negative return on equity of 197.12%. The firm had revenue of $126.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 513,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

