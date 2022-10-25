StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives $36.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on StepStone Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet raised StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in StepStone Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $190.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.52 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.20%. Equities analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

