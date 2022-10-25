State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives $83.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $70.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average is $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. State Street has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STT. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of State Street by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

