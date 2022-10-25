St. Joe (JOE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 27.05%.

NYSE JOE opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.23. St. Joe has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in St. Joe by 23.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,245,000 after buying an additional 15,416 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

