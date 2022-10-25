Socket Mobile (SCKT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 27th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 8.41%.

SCKT opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. Socket Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

