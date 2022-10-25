Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNAP. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Snap from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Snap to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Snap from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Snap Trading Up 7.1 %

SNAP opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.98. Snap has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $515,307.41. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,990.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,512 shares of company stock worth $2,784,984 in the last quarter.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

