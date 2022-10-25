Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $553.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE SSD opened at $78.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.60. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,781.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $231,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

